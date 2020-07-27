UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Corruption Establishment Retrieves 53 Kanal State Land

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:49 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves 53 Kanal state land

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore Region on Monday retrieved 53 kanal state land worth Rs 13 million from land grabbers at Patoki

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore Region on Monday retrieved 53 kanal state land worth Rs 13 million from land grabbers at Patoki.

According to spokesperson, the ACE took action with the co-ordination of the district administration and police, and retrieved land from grabbers.

ACE Regional Director Waseem Hamid Sindhu, said that ACEoperations against the mafia occupying state lands would continue unabated.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Police From Million

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs â€˜Innovation Industries: Lo ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

3 hours ago

Flour being supplied in KP as per Govt quota: Dire ..

50 seconds ago

AJK President urges Kashmir-origin British council ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.