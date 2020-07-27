Anti Corruption Establishment Retrieves 53 Kanal State Land
Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:49 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore Region on Monday retrieved 53 kanal state land worth Rs 13 million from land grabbers at Patoki.
According to spokesperson, the ACE took action with the co-ordination of the district administration and police, and retrieved land from grabbers.
ACE Regional Director Waseem Hamid Sindhu, said that ACEoperations against the mafia occupying state lands would continue unabated.