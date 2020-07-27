Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves 53 Kanal state land

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore Region on Monday retrieved 53 kanal state land worth Rs 13 million from land grabbers at Patoki

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore Region on Monday retrieved 53 kanal state land worth Rs 13 million from land grabbers at Patoki.

According to spokesperson, the ACE took action with the co-ordination of the district administration and police, and retrieved land from grabbers.

ACE Regional Director Waseem Hamid Sindhu, said that ACEoperations against the mafia occupying state lands would continue unabated.