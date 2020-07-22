UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Corruption Establishment Retrieves 60 Kanal State Land

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:18 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves 60 Kanal state land

Regional director Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Babar Rehman Warriach has retrieved 60 Kanal state land from grabbers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Regional director Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Babar Rehman Warriach has retrieved 60 Kanal state land from grabbers.

ACE authorities said here on Wednesday that it was brought to the notice of the ACE that land mafia belonging to village Bhabra Tehsil Kotmomin had occupied over 60 Kanal land of Auqaf Department worth Rs.

12 million.

After completing the investigation, Assistant Director ACE (Monitoring) Nisar AhmedJoyia on the direction of Babar Warriach along with the officers of Auqaf department hadretrieved 60 Kanal state land from the possession of land mafia.

Related Topics

Corruption From Million

Recent Stories

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

3 minutes ago

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

8 minutes ago

Dubai Trade, Global Supply Chain Academy to launch ..

19 minutes ago

PBIF calls to control tumbling exchange rate.: Mia ..

25 minutes ago

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

46 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.