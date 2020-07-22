Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves 60 Kanal state land

Regional director Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Babar Rehman Warriach has retrieved 60 Kanal state land from grabbers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Regional director Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Babar Rehman Warriach has retrieved 60 Kanal state land from grabbers.

ACE authorities said here on Wednesday that it was brought to the notice of the ACE that land mafia belonging to village Bhabra Tehsil Kotmomin had occupied over 60 Kanal land of Auqaf Department worth Rs.

12 million.

After completing the investigation, Assistant Director ACE (Monitoring) Nisar AhmedJoyia on the direction of Babar Warriach along with the officers of Auqaf department hadretrieved 60 Kanal state land from the possession of land mafia.