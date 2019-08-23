Anti-Corruption Establishment retrieves land worth Rs 2.5 bln from illegal occupants

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Department retrieved more than 150 Kanal state land worth Rs 2.5 billion from the illegal occupants.

A private housing scheme namely City Housing Society Gujranwala was established on the state land of revenue and irrigation departments. CEO City Housing Society was selling the state land to the citizens.

ACE Gujranwala after investing the matter, took action against CEO of the Housing Scheme Malik Aamir Ishaq and others and registering FIR against them.

ACE Gujranwala has started interrogating the matter so that all responsibles could be brought to the justice. Regional Director Anti-Corruption Zohaib Mushtaq said that in the light of instructions given by DG ACE Muhammad Gohar Nafees, corrupt elements would be dealt with iron hands and action will also be taken against the illegal occupants so that Pakistan could be made prosperous, developed and corruption-free country.