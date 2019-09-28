UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha Retrieves 45-kanal State Lands

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 06:11 PM

Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha retrieves 45-kanal state lands

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha has retrieved 45-kanal state land from land-grabbers in Mianwali district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha has retrieved 45-kanal state land from land-grabbers in Mianwali district.

The ACE authorities said Saturday that an influential person, identified as Fazlur Rehman of Mianwali, had occupied 45-kanal land of Irrigation Department worth Rs 180 million in Canal Colony Mianwali in collusion with officers of the department.

Assistant Director Muhammad Khurran Anwar, along with the district administration, retrieved the state land from the land mafia and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Sargodha Mianwali From Million

Recent Stories

Punjab University Vice Chancellor awarded for huma ..

58 seconds ago

E&T recovered Rs 200mln property tax in Sept so fa ..

59 seconds ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Saturday 28 Sep 2019

1 minute ago

Tehran Slams US Denial of Zarif's Request to Visit ..

7 minutes ago

Six killed, five injured in firing on passenger va ..

7 minutes ago

Dacoit gang busted, weapons, mobile phones recover ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.