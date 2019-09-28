Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha Retrieves 45-kanal State Lands
Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 06:11 PM
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha has retrieved 45-kanal state land from land-grabbers in Mianwali district
The ACE authorities said Saturday that an influential person, identified as Fazlur Rehman of Mianwali, had occupied 45-kanal land of Irrigation Department worth Rs 180 million in Canal Colony Mianwali in collusion with officers of the department.
Assistant Director Muhammad Khurran Anwar, along with the district administration, retrieved the state land from the land mafia and started further investigation.