Anti Corruption Establishment Sargodha Retrieves Nine Kanals From Land Grabber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:41 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment Sargodha retrieves nine kanals from land grabber

The Regional Directorate Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha has retrieved nine kanals government land worth Rs 200 million in tehsil Sahiwal from land grabber

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Regional Directorate Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha has retrieved nine kanals government land worth Rs 200 million in tehsil Sahiwal from land grabber.

According to details ACE office received information regarding government land grabbed by a person Fateh Muhammad son of Allah Buksh in Moza Chahwala tehsil Sahiwal, district Sargodha.

The Regional Director Babar Rehman ACE ordered an inquiry to Assistant Director Tasawar Abbas to probe the matter of illegal possession on government land of Land Commission Punjab.

The ACE took action with the help of police and administration and handed over land to the District administration.

