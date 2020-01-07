UrduPoint.com
Anti Corruption Establishment Sargodha Retrieves 28064 Kanals Land, Recovers 760 Million From Defaulters In 2019

Tue 07th January 2020

The Anti Corruption Establishment Sargodha division has retrieved a total 28064 Kanals state lands valued Rs 7556.27 million, recovered Rs 760 million form defaulters and arrested 18 proclaimed offenders from the division in the year 2019

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment Sargodha division has retrieved a total 28064 Kanals state lands valued Rs 7556.27 million, recovered Rs 760 million form defaulters and arrested 18 proclaimed offenders from the division in the year 2019.

During a meeting with newsmen here at regional ACE office on Tuesday, the ACE Regional Director Babar Rehman Warriach has briefed about the performance report 2019. He said that continuing the crackdown against land grabbers, government defaulters and proclaimed offenders and government employees involved in corruption activities, the department has retrieved a total 64028 Kanals state lands valued Rs 7556.27 million from the land mafia.

The Regional Director told that during crackdown against defaulters of different government departments, the ACE authorities have recovered Rs 760 million and deposited it to the national exchequer.

Babar Rehman told that ACE authorities have red handed arrested 23 government employees over taking bribe and recovered bribe amount Rs 2, 92,000 from them while the department has also arrested 18 proclaimed offenders/ court absconders and recovered Rs 3.3 million from them and deposited the amount in treasury.

The Regional Director further briefed the media men that during the years 2019 the department received a total 2000 complaints of which 1892 were addressed, similarly, 535 inquiries were held against officers and others staffers of different government departments while decisions were made on 500 complaints.

In 2019, 137 cases were registered of which 128 were decided whereas judicial action approved against different accused in 43 cases, he added.

