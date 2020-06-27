Anti Corruption Establishment Seals Market In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:36 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) sealed an illegally established vegetables and fruits market in Sambrial city on Saturday.
According to the ACE, the accused had set up their own illegally market parallel to an official vegetables and fruits market.
The ACE took notice of complaints of traders.
The ACE registered a case against accused Fiaz Ahmed, inspector market committee Sambrial, and other accused, including Zafarullah Ghuman and Arshad Mehmood Ghuman.