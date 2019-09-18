- Home
- Anti Corruption Establishment seizes revenue record of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in a raid
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 07:11 PM
A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday raided the office of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and seized three years record of revenue collection in respect of billboards
ACE's team raided the HMC office and checked the tax and land record of the Municipal Corporation and directed the authorities to tender record of vehicles of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation within 24 hours.