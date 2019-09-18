Anti Corruption Establishment seizes revenue record of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in a raid

A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday raided the office of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and seized three years record of revenue collection in respect of billboards

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday raided the office of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and seized three years record of revenue collection in respect of billboards.

ACE's team raided the HMC office and checked the tax and land record of the Municipal Corporation and directed the authorities to tender record of vehicles of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation within 24 hours.