Anti-Corruption Establishment Struggling To Eliminate Corruption: DG

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 06:14 PM

Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Muhammad Gohar Nafees has said that corruption is a menace weakening the foundations of society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Muhammad Gohar Nafees has said that corruption is a menace weakening the foundations of society.

Officers should fearlessly take action for curbing the menace of corruption, misuse of powers and other complaints and adopt zero tolerance policy against the corrupt elements.

These views were expressed by him while addressing a meeting at the ACE regional office in Sahiwal. ACE Regional Director Shafqatullah Mushtaq gave briefing on performance of Sahiwal office and its problems.

Gohar Nafees said the ACE was struggling for elimination of corruption throughout the province and the time was not far away when the menace would be uprooted from society.

He said zero tolerance policy should be adopted against corrupt elements.

He said complete data of inquiries of the complaints received in Sahiwal region should be compiled so that timely accountability of corrupt elements could be ensured.

He directed the officers to take prompt action against complaints regarding corruption in different government offices.

The DG said action should be taken against illegal occupants on state lands without any discrimination so that land of different departments could be retrieved.

He made it clear that corruption, negligence or misuse of powers by the ACE officers would not be tolerated, adding that honest and hardworking officers would be encouraged.

