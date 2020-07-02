Anti Corruption evacuates 10 Kanals land in Rawalpindi

The Anti-Corruption Rawalpindi has retrieved state land of 10 kanals from the illegal occupants in an action against corrupt elements

A spokesman informed on Thursday said that a team with the coordination of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) and relevant Police station conducted an operation against the 'qabza' mafia and retrieved 10-kanal state land from Commercial market.

The retrieved land, estimated at more than Rs 30 billion and had been handed over to MCR, spokesman said.

In a statement, Regional Director Kanwal Batool said that in the light of instructions given by DG ACE Muhammad Gohar Nafees, corrupt elements would be dealt with iron hands and action will also be taken against the illegal occupants by adopting zero tolerance policy.