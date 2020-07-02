UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Corruption Evacuates 10 Kanals Land In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:37 PM

Anti Corruption evacuates 10 Kanals land in Rawalpindi

The Anti-Corruption Rawalpindi has retrieved state land of 10 kanals from the illegal occupants in an action against corrupt elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Rawalpindi has retrieved state land of 10 kanals from the illegal occupants in an action against corrupt elements.

A spokesman informed on Thursday said that a team with the coordination of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) and relevant Police station conducted an operation against the 'qabza' mafia and retrieved 10-kanal state land from Commercial market.

The retrieved land, estimated at more than Rs 30 billion and had been handed over to MCR, spokesman said.

In a statement, Regional Director Kanwal Batool said that in the light of instructions given by DG ACE Muhammad Gohar Nafees, corrupt elements would be dealt with iron hands and action will also be taken against the illegal occupants by adopting zero tolerance policy.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi’s energy sector applies highest standa ..

11 minutes ago

DGS organises workshop on guidelines of entering a ..

56 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Rwandan President on Inde ..

56 minutes ago

Zafarul Haq for Pak-Egypt proactive role to resolv ..

3 minutes ago

Johnny Depp libel case in UK can go ahead: judge

3 minutes ago

Business community congratulates Malik

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.