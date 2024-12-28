Anti-Corruption evacuates illegally occupied land worth Rs 300 mln

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa evacuate illegally occupied land by a private hospital worth Rs 300 million and collected a fine of Rs 33.50 million.

According to a statement issued here on Saturday, the teams of Anti-Corruption conducted a raid at occupied land and evacuate illegal possession of commercial land worth Rs 300 million.

This land was illegally occupied by a private hospital, which has now been handed over to the Peshawar Development Authority.

An additional Rs 33.50 million was also collected as fine from the private hospital.

Meanwhile, Adviser to KP CM on Anti-Corruption, Musaddaq Abbasi, while appreciating the steps directed that anti-corruption operations should be continued and the looted public money should be deposited in the treasury.