Anti-Corruption initiates inquiry into irregularities in QHA Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Anti-Corruption Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday initiated inquiry against contractor for irregularities in Qazi Hussain Ahmad Complex (QHAC) Nowshera.

The action has been initiated over complaints against contractor for corruption and irregularities in car parking of the complex.

Case has also been lodged against officials of health department involved in the corruption.

Anti-Corruption department has also sought the record irregularities stated to be amounting 8.8 million rupees.

APP/mds/