Anti-Corruption Initiates Inquiry Into Irregularities In QHA Complex
Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 08:15 PM
Anti-Corruption Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday initiated inquiry against contractor for irregularities in Qazi Hussain Ahmad Complex (QHAC) Nowshera
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Anti-Corruption Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday initiated inquiry against contractor for irregularities in Qazi Hussain Ahmad Complex (QHAC) Nowshera.
The action has been initiated over complaints against contractor for corruption and irregularities in car parking of the complex.
Case has also been lodged against officials of health department involved in the corruption.
Anti-Corruption department has also sought the record irregularities stated to be amounting 8.8 million rupees.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Mayor Karachi inaugurates sewage pumping station
All major school chains to purchase compulsory buses by Jan 13
Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle called on Ch ..
Humanitarian situation in Gaza, West Bank worsens due to Israeli aggression: Pal ..
S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon
CPEC International Conference Concludes at SAU
JKLF (Y) remembers Shaheed Prof Abdul Ahad Wani on his martyrdom anniversary
PM urges nation to strive for better, stronger Pakistan in 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with dignitaries, senior officials at Za'abeel Majlis
SSP directs for strict ban on firing, hooliganism
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) mops up Rs 460b from market
DPM Dar calls for continuity of policies, unity, hard work to achieve economic g ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Karachi inaugurates sewage pumping station3 minutes ago
-
All major school chains to purchase compulsory buses by Jan 133 minutes ago
-
Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle called on Chief Minister Khyber ..4 minutes ago
-
CPEC International Conference Concludes at SAU4 minutes ago
-
PM urges nation to strive for better, stronger Pakistan in 20254 minutes ago
-
SSP directs for strict ban on firing, hooliganism10 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar calls for continuity of policies, unity, hard work to achieve economic goals4 minutes ago
-
ICT admin's report highlights crackdowns on overcharging, begging, illegal businesses4 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption initiates inquiry into irregularities in QHA Complex4 minutes ago
-
Advanced traffic signal system installed in Multan4 minutes ago
-
Secretary WPC greets nation, global community on new year4 minutes ago
-
Four booked for attacking officer4 minutes ago