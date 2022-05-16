UrduPoint.com

Anti-corruption Investigations To Be Launched Against Buzdar: Atta Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Anti-corruption investigations to be launched against Buzdar: Atta Tarar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar Monday hinted at launching investigations against former chief minister Usman Bazdar and others for building assets beyond their income in last three and half years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar Monday hinted at launching investigations against former chief minister Usman Bazdar and others for building assets beyond their income in last three and half years.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Tarar said the PML-N has decided will file a petition against Usman Bazdar and others in Punjab Anti-Corruption. "Usman Buzdar made assets worth Rs10 billion during his tenure as the chief minister of Punjab. He deprived the poor masses of their rights and exploited the national resources," claimed Tarar.

During the last four years, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ruthlessly plundered the country's wealth while its chairman had been facilitating the plunders in his party including Buzar, and Farah Gogi and company.

In fact, the PML-N leader said, Buzdar was appointed by Imran Khan so that he could bring in more money through illegal means.

Buzdar, after becoming the chief minister, made assets worth Rs270 million in Taunsa alone by purchasing 5500 Kanal land against Rs 5 billion.

Atta Tarar also said that PML-N would unearth the nexus between Imran Khan, Usman Buzdar, Bushra Bibi, and Farha Gogi, who had been laundering public money during the PTI tenure.

The PML-N leader further said that Farah Gogi looted the people of Punjab for three years while Imran Khan benefited her with Rs320 million through the Tax Amnesty Scheme 2019. "Farah also minted millions of rupees through transfer postings. In fact, she had been ruling Punjab through Bani Gala.""Imran Khan helped Farah Gogi and her husband escape the country, and all this was done to avoid investigation, however, they would have to face the law for exploiting the public money," Tarar said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Poor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Company Farah Bani Money 2019 Muslim All Billion Million Usman Buzdar Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Von Der Leyen Congratulates Orban on Re-Election

Von Der Leyen Congratulates Orban on Re-Election

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Aid Bill Likely to Pass After DoD's Minor ..

Ukraine Aid Bill Likely to Pass After DoD's Minor Concessions to Senator Paul

1 minute ago
 NHA opens Naran Babusar top road after six months

NHA opens Naran Babusar top road after six months

1 minute ago
 Russia says ceasefire reached to evacuate wounded ..

Russia says ceasefire reached to evacuate wounded from Azovstal

1 minute ago
 Iran to Launch 7 Domestically Manufactured Satelli ..

Iran to Launch 7 Domestically Manufactured Satellites in March 2023 - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Orban Says Sanctions Against Russia Effective Only ..

Orban Says Sanctions Against Russia Effective Only 'on Paper'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.