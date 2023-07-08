Anti-Corruption Judge charges Muhammad Isibat in corruption case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Judge Central Anti-Corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Rajab Ali Saturday charged one accused Muhammad Insibat involved in the embezzlement of POF government funds case.

According to FIA spokesman, the FIR No.

12/2012 dated 03-05-2012 u/s 409, 418, 420, 466,468,471,474 PPC 5 (2) PC Act Police Station CC, FIA Abbottabad, Muhammad Isibat had been convicted and sentenced to eight years and six months imprisonment with fine of Rs 0.4 million by Judge Rajab Ali.

The convict was involved in embezzlement of POF, government funds amounting to Rs 1627, 687.

The Law officer Imran Khan pleaded the case very well and convinced the court for imposing conviction on the basis of solid evidence collected by FIA, the spokesman added.