Open Menu

Anti-Corruption Kicks Off Investigation Of Illegal Recruitments In Government Departments

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Anti-Corruption kicks off investigation of illegal recruitments in government departments

The anti-Corruption department Abbottabad Thursday has urged individuals who have suffered merit manipulation in government departments between 2016 to 2023 to come forward and report their cases

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The anti-Corruption department Abbottabad Thursday has urged individuals who have suffered merit manipulation in government departments between 2016 to 2023 to come forward and report their cases.

Anti Corruption department sources have revealed that investigations are currently underway after seizing records pertaining to illegal recruitments in various departments.

The Anti-corruption findings have allegedly exposed the involvement of significant political figures in these illicit practices, potentially leading to the filing of legal cases.

In a recent statement, the anti-corruption office emphasized that individuals who have experienced rights violations or compromised merit in any government department in Abbottabad should contact them to report their grievances.

The anti-corruption has pledged to address these issues seriously and take appropriate action as the department has received multiple requests related to illegal recruitments specifically within the Mines and Minerals Department.

Related Topics

Corruption Abbottabad 2016 Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

7 minutes ago
 Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 ' ..

Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 'Worst Wildfire Season on Recor ..

1 minute ago
 Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Ph ..

Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Philippine Vessels - Pentagon

1 minute ago
 LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

1 minute ago
 Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already ..

Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already Has 30 Million Signups

1 minute ago
 Chairman PRCS hands over keys first model shelter ..

Chairman PRCS hands over keys first model shelter house to flood affected widow

1 minute ago
OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over ..

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over 40% by 2040-2050 - Secretary G ..

29 minutes ago
 Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

29 minutes ago
 DC orders crackdown against overcharging

DC orders crackdown against overcharging

32 minutes ago
 Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till ..

Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till July 13

32 minutes ago
 Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

32 minutes ago
 Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan