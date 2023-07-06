Anti-Corruption kicks off investigation of illegal recruitments in government departments

The anti-Corruption department Abbottabad Thursday has urged individuals who have suffered merit manipulation in government departments between 2016 to 2023 to come forward and report their cases

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The anti-Corruption department Abbottabad Thursday has urged individuals who have suffered merit manipulation in government departments between 2016 to 2023 to come forward and report their cases.

Anti Corruption department sources have revealed that investigations are currently underway after seizing records pertaining to illegal recruitments in various departments.

The Anti-corruption findings have allegedly exposed the involvement of significant political figures in these illicit practices, potentially leading to the filing of legal cases.

In a recent statement, the anti-corruption office emphasized that individuals who have experienced rights violations or compromised merit in any government department in Abbottabad should contact them to report their grievances.

The anti-corruption has pledged to address these issues seriously and take appropriate action as the department has received multiple requests related to illegal recruitments specifically within the Mines and Minerals Department.