Anti-Corruption KP Recovers Rs. 5.475m From Contractor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken action against financial irregularities by recovering Rs. 5.475 million and depositing it into the national treasury.
The department informed on Thursday that the action was initiated following complaints regarding the use of substandard materials in construction projects.
An inquiry was conducted into the construction of Machi Peak Road in District Torghar, revealing the use of poor-quality materials and embezzlement, causing a financial loss of Rs. 5.475 million to the national exchequer.
In response, the Anti-Corruption Department recovered the entire amount from the contractor and deposited it in the government treasury.
Authorities have vowed to continue strict measures against corruption to ensure transparency and accountability in development projects across the province.
APP/vak
