Anti Corruption Launches Inquiry Against Ex-MPA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab started an inquiry against ex-MPA Faisal Niazi and different officers of the Highway Department for causing a loss of Rs 100 million to the government exchequer

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab started an inquiry against ex-MPA Faisal Niazi and different officers of the Highway Department for causing a loss of Rs 100 million to the government exchequer.

According to official sources, the Anti Corruption Department directed them to appear before ACE Khanewal and Assistant Director Technical ACE on March 27.

It is alleged that Ex MPA Faisal Niazi through his frontman Raziq Bhutta caused a loss of Rs 100 million to the government exchequer.

