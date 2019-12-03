Anti-Corruption launches investigations into alleged embezzlement of funds at SESSI

Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) South Zone on Tuesday launched an investigation into an alleged embezzlement of funds at the Office of Director Engineering, Sindh Employees' Social Security Institution (SESSI)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) South Zone on Tuesday launched an investigation into an alleged embezzlement of funds at the Office of Director Engineering, Sindh Employees' Social Security Institution (SESSI).

In a raid conducted after non-provision of required record demanded by the ACE in a prior notice, the ACE team raided the Office of Director Engineering, SESSI and took the record of fiscal year 2017 to 2019 and started investigation, said a handout.