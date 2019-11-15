Anti-corruption measures topmost priority agenda of PTI govt: Leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Khurram Sher Zaman Friday said that the Prime minister Imran Khan's government has an agenda for efficient, transparent and corruption free governance in all provinces including Sindh.

Talking to Private news channel, PTI leader said they would not let the Pakistan People Party (PPP) government hide its corruption in any way, adding, PTI government would obtain an account of each and every penny they looted through corruption from public exchequer.

Sindh government has badly failed to control stray dogs biting incidents and PPP government in Sindh could not improve the situation, he lamented.

He further regretted that corruption is a main cause of every problem in Sindh, adding, PPP could not resolve Sindh issues.

He hoped that the Sindh government instead of blaming Federal government would come forward to deal with these serious issues to provide some relief to the residents of Sindh who were already overburdened due to dog biting cases.

People are dying because of dog bites dog and fertility rates are also rising with every passing day but Sindh government has not taking it seriously, he added.

The leader said people of Sindh had been robbed of their fundamental rights by the PPP government over the past few years.

Khurram Sher said dilapidated situation of all departments of Sindh has gripped everyone due to bad governance and ineligibility of Pakistan People's Party-led (PPP) Sindh government.

He further urged the authorities should launch a campaign for the elimination of stray dogs, but owing to pressure from animal rights campaigners, the authorities had left the people especially children at the mercy of stray dogs.

Provisional government should eliminate dogs which continuously hurting people in Sindh, he demanded.

"Children were dying in the province due to the lack of vaccine but no PPP minister is ready to take this issue seriously,", he said.

He stated that the prime minister had zero tolerance regarding corruption, adding, PM Imran Khan committed to make Pakistan a role model for other countries by making it corruption-free.

The PPP, he said, should focus on improving the situation particularly in interior Sindh, where numerous incident of dog biting happens due to negligence of provisional government.

Khurram Sher Zaman said the PPP government ministers were habitual of giving statements only on media for character assassination of the political rivals.

"When we ask them about their performance, they have no reply," he said.

He said that out of control officer mafia has committed corruption in the income of mausoleums, adding that every department of Sindh was involved in corruption.

"Every official is involved in corruption," he regretted adding, PPP has snatched bread, clothes and shelter from the residents of Sindh over last eleven years.