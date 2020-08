SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Police Sukkur arrested four suspects including Mukhtiarkar and District food Controller for their alleged involvement in wheat smuggling.

The SP Anti Corruption, Sukkur, Muneer Ahmed Khuhro said it was done after he had confiscated a trailer carrying wheat to Punjab at the Punjab-Sindh border.