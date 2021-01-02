UrduPoint.com
Anti Corruption Police Raided At DHO Office & District Hospital Ghotki

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 04:54 PM

Anti Corruption police raided at DHO office & district hospital Ghotki

On the direction of Provincial Minister for Anti-Corruption Establishment Jam Ikramullah Dharejo,a team of Anti-Corruption Police Sukkur headed by Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Sukkur Abdul Haq Qureshi has raided the office of DHO Ghotki and district headquarters Mirpur Mathilo on Saturday

The raids were carried out in the presence of a judicial magistrate. It might be mentioned that the anti-corruption department Sukkur zone had received complaints of alleged misappropriation in the purchase of the medicines in DHO Ghotki and district headquarters hospital. A two-year record of medicine purchases has also been seized during the raids.

An investigation has been launched by registering mushirnama.

