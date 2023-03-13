UrduPoint.com

Anti-corruption Receives 633 Complaints In Two Months

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Anti-corruption receives 633 complaints in two months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-corruption Faisalabad region received a total of 633 complaints during the last two months while another 457 complaints, 396 inquiries and 184 cases were already in the pipeline.

Regional Director Anti-corruption Establishment Dr Bilal Siraj Saroya said here Monday that 49 complaints had been resolved while 63 others were forwarded to departments concerned for action.

He said that 49 inquiries were initiated during the last two months, of which 21 werecompleted and cases were registered against those responsible.

He said that 22 accused were declared proclaimed offenders during the period.

More Stories From Pakistan

