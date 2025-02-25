Anti-corruption recovers 100 Kanals of Govt land worth Rs 500mln

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) In a major crackdown on illegal land occupation, the Anti-Corruption Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the support of the district administration and police, on Tuesday successfully reclaimed 100 kanals of government land worth Rs 500 million.

The land, belonging to the Irrigation Department, was illegally occupied, prompting swift action after multiple complaints.

In a well-coordinated operation, authorities removed encroachments and restored the land to government ownership.

This decisive action reflects the government’s zero-tolerance policy against land grabbers. Officials have vowed to continue efforts to safeguard public property and take strict action against illegal occupants.