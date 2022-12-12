UrduPoint.com

Anti Corruption Recovers Rs20 Mn In Last Five Month: AD

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Anti Corruption recovers Rs20 mn in last five month: AD

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) ::Assistant Director Anti Corruption Ibrahimullah Khan has said that people can lodge their complaints against corruption in any government department without any fear.

Speaking on a radio program 'Mulaqaat' here on Monday, he said that current week was being observed as anti corruption week all over the world adding corruption is an international issue.

He said that Kohat division consists of five districts including Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram and Kohat. He said the Anti-Corruption Department takes action against corruption after conducting thorough investigation on the complaint received.

He informed that the department has recovered Rs20 million in last five month while several cases of corruption were in progress. No one can eliminate corruption from society without the cooperation of the local people, he added.

He urged people to come forward and play their role in complete elimination of corruption and dishonesty so that our soft image could be highlighted.

Related Topics

Corruption World Hangu Kohat Progress Karak All From Government Million

Recent Stories

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

1 hour ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

1 hour ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

1 hour ago
 Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South ..

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

3 hours ago
 TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collab ..

TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collaboration with Daraz 12:12 Year- ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.