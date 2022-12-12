Anti Corruption recovers Rs20 mn in last five month: AD

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) ::Assistant Director Anti Corruption Ibrahimullah Khan has said that people can lodge their complaints against corruption in any government department without any fear.

Speaking on a radio program 'Mulaqaat' here on Monday, he said that current week was being observed as anti corruption week all over the world adding corruption is an international issue.

He said that Kohat division consists of five districts including Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram and Kohat. He said the Anti-Corruption Department takes action against corruption after conducting thorough investigation on the complaint received.

He informed that the department has recovered Rs20 million in last five month while several cases of corruption were in progress. No one can eliminate corruption from society without the cooperation of the local people, he added.

He urged people to come forward and play their role in complete elimination of corruption and dishonesty so that our soft image could be highlighted.