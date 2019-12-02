Anti-Corruption registers cases against 5 officers of Excise Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh East Zone raided the Excise Motor Registration Branch and seized records of vehicles registered on the basis of fake auction documents and fake papers

According to a handout on Monday, the ACE East Zone team raided the Civic Center Excise Motor Registration Branch in the presence of a Magistrate and during checking of the record fake documents of auctions of Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) and other offices were recovered and registration of four such illegal vehicles was revealed. The PCG had already reported about the bogus documents.

The cases were registered against five officers of Motor Registration Branch besides an FIR had also been registered against the beneficiary agent while raids were being conducted to recover the vehicles and arrest the accused.