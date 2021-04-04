UrduPoint.com
Anti-Corruption Retrieves 48 Acres Land From Zahid Daultana

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Anti-Corruption retrieves 48 acres land from Zahid Daultana

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment retrieved 48 acres costly land worth Rs. 100 millions from possession of Mian Zahid Daultana, brother of Tehmeena Daultana, during grand operation launched here.

According to official handout received here Sunday, the crackdown was initiated against member of highly influential political family of Southern Punjab under supervision of Deputy Director Anti-corruption Vehari Ghazanfar Tabal. Heavy contingent of police and district administration officials cordoned of the area to carry out smooth activity on the occasion.

The joint operation was held on direction of Director Anti-corruption Multan region Haider Abbas Watoo.

Doultana family reported to have occupied entire area for the past 15 years at least.

All standing crops on the land was ordered to be confiscated on the spot.

Anti-corruption official said that money to be received through the crops' sale would be deposited in national exchequer. The land was cultivated illegally.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner had forwarded a letter to DG Anti-corruption Punjab to register reference against Mian Zahid Doultana, brother of PML-N stalwart for occupying land which was property of canal department, according to Anti-corruption official.

Zahid Doultana 'grabbed the land' through his strong political influence, and with connivance of top canal officers, read excerpts of the reference.

The alleged occupier inflicted loss to national exchequer up to millions of rupees, added the reference.

