Anti-corruption retrieves 6 kanal land in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Anti-Corruption Establishment Region retrieved six kanals state land worth Rs 5 million from illegal occupants near Toba Tek Singh

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) -:Anti-Corruption Establishment Region retrieved six kanals state land worth Rs 5 million from illegal occupants near Toba Tek Singh.

According to Director Anti-corruption Faisalabad region Imran Raza Abbasi,the land was illegally occupied by the Farukh Majeed and Muhammad Sharif in chak 401-JB near Waryamwala interchange, Toba Tek Singh.

The team demolished illegal construction including boundary wall and rooms.

He said that the department has so far retrieved state lands worth billion of rupees from illegal occupants.