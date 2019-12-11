UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-corruption Retrieves 6 Kanal Land In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:10 PM

Anti-corruption retrieves 6 kanal land in Faisalabad

Anti-Corruption Establishment Region retrieved six kanals state land worth Rs 5 million from illegal occupants near Toba Tek Singh

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) -:Anti-Corruption Establishment Region retrieved six kanals state land worth Rs 5 million from illegal occupants near Toba Tek Singh.

According to Director Anti-corruption Faisalabad region Imran Raza Abbasi,the land was illegally occupied by the Farukh Majeed and Muhammad Sharif in chak 401-JB near Waryamwala interchange, Toba Tek Singh.

The team demolished illegal construction including boundary wall and rooms.

He said that the department has so far retrieved state lands worth billion of rupees from illegal occupants.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Toba Tek Singh From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Cold weather,smog causing cough,cold ailments

10 seconds ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

13 seconds ago

Lawyers attack Punjab Institute of Cardiology

15 minutes ago

76 POs arrested, 132 weapons, 17 Kg Hashish seized ..

7 minutes ago

European stock markets rise at open

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan wan ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.