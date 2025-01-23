Anti Corruption Retrieves Valued Commercial Land In Mardan
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Department on Thursday reclaimed a 4 kanal and 13 marla commercial plot in Mardan from land grabbers and handed it over to the Irrigation Department.
According to Anti Corruption office, the operation took place in the Katlang area of Mardan, where complaints regarding illegal occupation of the land had been reported to the department.
Following an investigation, it was revealed that the land, valued at approximately Rs.
15 million, was under unlawful possession.
The Anti-Corruption team, with the assistance of local administration and police, successfully recovered 1 kanal and 5 marlas of land in Mitha Odigram and an additional 3 kanals and 8 marlas in Dheri. The reclaimed properties are officially transferred to the Irrigation Department.
This action marks a significant step in the government's efforts to combat illegal encroachments and safeguard public assets.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra
M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA passes Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 20253 minutes ago
-
Anti Corruption retrieves valued commercial land in Mardan3 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide3 minutes ago
-
Baldia official dismissed from service13 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment13 minutes ago
-
UET holds 41st BOASAR meeting13 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police rescued missing 09-years old boy from Karachi13 minutes ago
-
Minister youth affairs & sports to inaugurate SIBA-MUN13 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead, son injured over enmity13 minutes ago
-
NA passes ‘The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024’23 minutes ago
-
Dist admin launches cleanliness operation in city23 minutes ago
-
'Damas Jewelry Exhibition' inaugurated23 minutes ago