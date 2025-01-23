Open Menu

Anti Corruption Retrieves Valued Commercial Land In Mardan

January 23, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Department on Thursday reclaimed a 4 kanal and 13 marla commercial plot in Mardan from land grabbers and handed it over to the Irrigation Department.

According to Anti Corruption office, the operation took place in the Katlang area of Mardan, where complaints regarding illegal occupation of the land had been reported to the department.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that the land, valued at approximately Rs.

15 million, was under unlawful possession.

The Anti-Corruption team, with the assistance of local administration and police, successfully recovered 1 kanal and 5 marlas of land in Mitha Odigram and an additional 3 kanals and 8 marlas in Dheri. The reclaimed properties are officially transferred to the Irrigation Department.

This action marks a significant step in the government's efforts to combat illegal encroachments and safeguard public assets.

