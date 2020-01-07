- Home
Anti-Corruption Seizes CCTV Funds Record Of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Larkana Division on a tip-off conducted raid on Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana and confiscated record of funds for CCTV cameras.
A ACE team seized the relevant record of financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 during the raid conducted under the supervision of Civil and Judicial Magistrate-I, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.
In this regard, interim report would be submitted in a day while the scope of inquiry would be expanded after statements from the university's administrative heads and officers.