Anti-Corruption Seizes CCTV Funds Record Of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:37 PM

Anti-Corruption seizes CCTV funds record of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana

The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Larkana Division on a tip-off conducted raid on Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana and confiscated record of funds for CCTV cameras

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Larkana Division on a tip-off conducted raid on Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana and confiscated record of funds for CCTV cameras.

A ACE team seized the relevant record of financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 during the raid conducted under the supervision of Civil and Judicial Magistrate-I, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

In this regard, interim report would be submitted in a day while the scope of inquiry would be expanded after statements from the university's administrative heads and officers.

