Anti-Corruption seizes CCTV funds record of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana

The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Larkana Division on a tip-off conducted raid on Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana and confiscated record of funds for CCTV cameras

A ACE team seized the relevant record of financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 during the raid conducted under the supervision of Civil and Judicial Magistrate-I, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

In this regard, interim report would be submitted in a day while the scope of inquiry would be expanded after statements from the university's administrative heads and officers.