Anti-Corruption Seizes Record Of Sindh Lady Health Workers Programme

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:41 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The team of Anti-Corruption Establishment Hyderabad Zone has seized the record of Sindh Lady Health Workers Programme (National Programme).            According to a statement issued by office of the Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Hyderabad Zone, the team led by Inspector Ayaz Hussain Memon, Thursday, conducted raid at the District Health Office Hyderabad and seized three year record of Sindh Lady Health Workers Programme.

          The raid was conducted on the directives of the Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Hyderabad Zone Syed Imdad Ali Shah following reports of alleged misappropriations in procurement of drugs.

After seizing the record, investigation has been started, the statement concluded.

