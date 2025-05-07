Anti-corruption Seminar Held At NUST Quetta
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 07:34 PM
Speakers in a seminar emphasized the need for active involvement of all citizens, particularly students in the eradication of corruption from the society
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Speakers in a seminar emphasized the need for active involvement of all citizens, particularly students in the eradication of corruption from the society.
Director of NAB Balochistan, Niaz Hassan during a seminar on anti-corruption jointly organized by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and NAB Balochistan urged the students to play part in the eradication of corruption from the society.
Addressing the audience, Hassan warned that corruption has become a widespread societal plague, severely affecting the economic progress of nations where it thrives.
He highlighted the vital role of students in combating this menace and urged them to develop strong ethical and professional skills to effectively resist corrupt practices.
“Students are the future leaders of our country. If they understand the root causes of corruption early on, they will be better equipped to fight it,” he stated.
Brigadier (R) Dr. Mughis Aslam, Dean of NUST Quetta, also addressed the gathering.
He stressed that the fight against corruption cannot be left solely to NAB.
“It is a collective responsibility. Corruption is a deadly poison for society, and self-accountability is the first step toward eliminating it,” he said. He further emphasized that a clean conscience leads to zero tolerance for unethical behavior, laying the foundation for a corruption-free society.
Earlier, Imran Majid, Additional Director, and Khurram Shehzad, Deputy Director NAB, briefed participants on the causes of corruption and outlined the initiatives taken by NAB Balochistan to counter the issue. They also shared insights into relevant NAB laws and enforcement strategies.
NAB Balochistan regularly conducts seminars and open forums in educational and social institutions across the province as part of its ongoing awareness campaign against corruption.
A large number of NUST faculty members and students attended the seminar, reflecting strong academic interest in promoting integrity and accountability.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi
Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infrastructure projects
Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta
The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Extremist Indian regime endangers regional peace, stability with its hostile actions: President7 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi's traders flay Indian aggression, express solidarity with armed forces7 minutes ago
-
Finnish envoy meets Punjab governor, discusses Indian attack, mutual cooperation7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Canada discuss bilateral cooperation in clean energy7 minutes ago
-
High-level security meeting held at Karachi Police Office amid border tensions7 minutes ago
-
PTA blocks 16 Indian YouTube news channels, 31 YouTube links, for propaganda against Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
Zero-waste drive expedited in Faisalabad17 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held17 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi2 minutes ago
-
Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infrastructure projects2 minutes ago
-
Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta2 minutes ago
-
Crushing blow makes India realize Pakistan’s preparedness, capabilities: PM36 minutes ago