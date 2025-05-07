Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta

Speakers in a seminar emphasized the need for active involvement of all citizens, particularly students in the eradication of corruption from the society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Speakers in a seminar emphasized the need for active involvement of all citizens, particularly students in the eradication of corruption from the society.

Director of NAB Balochistan, Niaz Hassan during a seminar on anti-corruption jointly organized by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and NAB Balochistan urged the students to play part in the eradication of corruption from the society.

Addressing the audience, Hassan warned that corruption has become a widespread societal plague, severely affecting the economic progress of nations where it thrives.

He highlighted the vital role of students in combating this menace and urged them to develop strong ethical and professional skills to effectively resist corrupt practices.

“Students are the future leaders of our country. If they understand the root causes of corruption early on, they will be better equipped to fight it,” he stated.

Brigadier (R) Dr. Mughis Aslam, Dean of NUST Quetta, also addressed the gathering.

He stressed that the fight against corruption cannot be left solely to NAB.

“It is a collective responsibility. Corruption is a deadly poison for society, and self-accountability is the first step toward eliminating it,” he said. He further emphasized that a clean conscience leads to zero tolerance for unethical behavior, laying the foundation for a corruption-free society.

Earlier, Imran Majid, Additional Director, and Khurram Shehzad, Deputy Director NAB, briefed participants on the causes of corruption and outlined the initiatives taken by NAB Balochistan to counter the issue. They also shared insights into relevant NAB laws and enforcement strategies.

NAB Balochistan regularly conducts seminars and open forums in educational and social institutions across the province as part of its ongoing awareness campaign against corruption.

A large number of NUST faculty members and students attended the seminar, reflecting strong academic interest in promoting integrity and accountability.