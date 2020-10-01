UrduPoint.com
Anti-Corruption Sukkur Arrests Mukhtiarkar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:17 PM

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh- Sukkur has nabbed Mukhtiarkar Gothabad Malir Karachi, Wazir Ali, on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh- Sukkur has nabbed Mukhtiarkar Gothabad Malir Karachi, Wazir Ali, on Thursday.

According to a spokesman here, an Anti-Corruption Court of Sukkur had issued non-bailable warrants for Mukhtiarkar and he was arrested for not appearing before the court.

On the other hand, Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Establishment Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the accused who were involved in corruption should not be given any leniency.

