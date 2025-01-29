Anti-corruption team arrests naib tehsildar

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department has arrested Naib Tehsildar Mian Asghar red-handed accepting bribe.

A case has been registered against him.

According to reports, Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Muzaffargarh Muhammad Ramzan conducted a raid at a tea hotel near the Tehsil Office in Kot Addu.

The accused was caught receiving Rs. 14,000 as bribe from one Ijaz Hussain in exchange for correcting his inheritance records.

The anti-corruption team recovered the marked Currency notes from the suspect’s pocket. Following the arrest, a formal FIR was lodged, and further legal action is underway.