Anti-Corruption Team Meets AC To Strengthen Awareness Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 11:53 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Anti-Corruption and Anti-Narcotics Association of Pakistan (Informer Agency) District President Rashid Ali Saifi, along with the district team, held a special meeting with Assistant Commissioner Daska Sadia Jaffar.

The Assistant Commissioner held consultations regarding the association, in which she promised to stand side by side with awareness programs including prevention of corruption, drugs and crimes.

More Stories From Pakistan