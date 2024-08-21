Anti-Corruption team nabs official for bribery in Attock

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Attock circle on Wednesday arrested a Public Prosecutor in a sting operation from Jand circle for accepting a bribe from a citizen

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Attock circle on Wednesday arrested a Public Prosecutor in a sting operation from Jand circle for accepting a bribe from a citizen.

The accused had demanded Rs 0.

5 million to help quash a case, but failed to deliver despite receiving the payment. When the victim demanded his money back, the Public Prosecutor asked for an additional Rs 0.3 million. The ACE team, led by Circle Officer Inspector Jehanziab Khan, caught the official red-handed at a hotel in Attock city and registered a case against him. Further investigation is underway.

