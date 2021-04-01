UrduPoint.com
Anti-corruption Team Raids Badin Wheat Godown

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:13 PM

The team of Anti-Corruption Circle Office Badin led by Circle Officer Safdar Ali Panhwar , has raided PRC godown Golarchi Badin in the presence of Judicial Magistrate Badin Waqar Hussain Khatti

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The team of Anti-Corruption Circle Office Badin led by Circle Officer Safdar Ali Panhwar , has raided PRC godown Golarchi Badin in the presence of Judicial Magistrate Badin Waqar Hussain Khatti.

During the raid, out of 1650 sacks of wheat registered in the stock register, 800 sacks were found missing, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

The team of Anti-Corruption Circle Office Badin has seized the relevant records and registered a mushirnama and investigation is underway. Meanwhile Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Usman Ghani Siddiqui has said that strict action is being taken against those involved in wheat smuggling and embezzlement.

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has directed the officers to take action against corruption at all levels and corruption will not be tolerated at any level.

