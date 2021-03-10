Anti-corruption team raids Wheat godowns in Larkana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The team of Anti-Corruption department Larkana Circle raided the wheat godowns of Bada and Dokri, Larkana on Wednesday.

The raids were carried out in the presence of Judicial Magistrate Mir Hassan Noorani on a written complaint from District Food Control Larkana, said the press note.

The complaint states that, the District Food Controller, the food inspector and the center in-charge misappropriated millions of rupees in wheat sacks at these centers.

Circle Officer Amanullah Rajpar has informed that the Anti-Corruption Circle team is checking the godowns and a case would be registered against those responsible if the wheat sacks are found to be misappropriated.