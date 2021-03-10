UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-corruption Team Raids Wheat Godowns In Larkana

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Anti-corruption team raids Wheat godowns in Larkana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The team of Anti-Corruption department Larkana Circle raided the wheat godowns of Bada and Dokri, Larkana on Wednesday.

The raids were carried out in the presence of Judicial Magistrate Mir Hassan Noorani on a written complaint from District Food Control Larkana, said the press note.

The complaint states that, the District Food Controller, the food inspector and the center in-charge misappropriated millions of rupees in wheat sacks at these centers.

Circle Officer Amanullah Rajpar has informed that the Anti-Corruption Circle team is checking the godowns and a case would be registered against those responsible if the wheat sacks are found to be misappropriated.

Related Topics

Larkana Circle Dokri From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

44 seconds ago

PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Ta ..

24 minutes ago

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

41 minutes ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

52 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

56 minutes ago

Expo, UN galvanise change-makers to act on Sustain ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.