Anti-corruption team raids XEN Public Health Engineering office in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment Larkana led by Circle Officer Amanullah Rajpar under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Larkana Adil Aziz Solangi on Monday raided the office of Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Larkana.

The ongoing campaign against corruption in the Sindh Province was initiated on the directives of Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department.

It may be mentioned that the Anti-Corruption Department Larkana Circle received complaints of spending Rs. 45 million without the approval of the District Oversight Committee.

Former Deputy Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Nooman Siddique had complaint to anti-corruption Larkana Circle in writing.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Anti-Corruption Team Larkana had taken action and seized the relevant record of XEN Public Health Engineering Larkana office and started investigation.

Besides, Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department in his statement has said that action is being taken against corruption at all levels and corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances.