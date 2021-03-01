UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-corruption Team Raids XEN Public Health Engineering Office In Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:46 PM

Anti-corruption team raids XEN Public Health Engineering office in Larkana

Anti-Corruption Establishment Larkana led by Circle Officer Amanullah Rajpar under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Larkana Adil Aziz Solangi on Monday raided the office of Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment Larkana led by Circle Officer Amanullah Rajpar under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Larkana Adil Aziz Solangi on Monday raided the office of Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Larkana.

The ongoing campaign against corruption in the Sindh Province was initiated on the directives of Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department.

It may be mentioned that the Anti-Corruption Department Larkana Circle received complaints of spending Rs. 45 million without the approval of the District Oversight Committee.

Former Deputy Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Nooman Siddique had complaint to anti-corruption Larkana Circle in writing.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Anti-Corruption Team Larkana had taken action and seized the relevant record of XEN Public Health Engineering Larkana office and started investigation.

Besides, Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department in his statement has said that action is being taken against corruption at all levels and corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Larkana Circle May Commerce All Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Police warns of social media scams

2 minutes ago

Shuakat invites opposition's ruckus in PA

40 seconds ago

Classes of newly approved medical college would st ..

42 seconds ago

DAO asks retired govt servants to submit documents ..

43 seconds ago

No precedent of live telecast of court proceedings ..

44 seconds ago

Pakistan ranked 3rd largest contributor of technic ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.