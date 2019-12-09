Anti-corruption walk organized in Sukkur

(@imziishan)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :In connection with the week long Anti-Corruption campaign, a walk was organized here on Monday to create awareness against the menace of corruption

The walk was jointly organized by Anti Corruption Establishment department, Directorate of Excise and Taxation, Social Welfare department, education department, Health and other social organizations.

Deputy Director Anti Corruption department Sukkur, Muneer Ahmed Khuhro led the walk while District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Muneer Ahmed Mangrio, Director Education Azizullah Hakro, officials of different departments and representatives of civil society including Ms Shaista Khoso participated in it.

The walk started from Minara Road and culminated at Sukkur Press Club. Addressing the participants, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption pointedout that corruption was major problem of the province, adding that the misuse of resources and powers had pushed the country to the verge of crises.