Anti-corruption Week Activities Held Across Hazara Division
Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) District administrations in Mansehra, Kolai Pallas Kohistan, and Abbottabad Thursday organized seminars and awareness walks as part of Anti-Corruption Week, observed from December 2 to 9, 2024.
In Mansehra, a seminar was held under the directives of the district administration, emphasizing the societal harm caused by corruption. An awareness walk followed, with participants carrying placards promoting anti-corruption messages.
Kolai Pallas hosted a walk under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shakeel Akbar, with heads of departments and locals participating.
The district is conducting seminars in schools, colleges, and government offices to educate the public on the harms of bribery and corruption.
In Abbottabad, the district administration, in collaboration with local organizations, held a seminar and walk to highlight the economic and moral impacts of corruption. Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima urged citizens to join the fight against corruption and outlined ongoing anti-corruption initiatives.
These activities are part of a province-wide effort to foster public awareness and promote accountability across all sectors.
Recent Stories
ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Head ..
Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed during cattle-theft bid2 minutes ago
-
35 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for higher studies2 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad organized Talent Festival 20242 minutes ago
-
CTP Rawalpindi implement special traffic plan for inner city areas2 minutes ago
-
Earthquake felt in Punjab cities12 minutes ago
-
PHC Abbottabad bench suspends ban on boating activities at Khanpur Dam12 minutes ago
-
6 Tenancy Act violators arrested12 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Traffic Police conducts vehicle fitness checks on Murree Road12 minutes ago
-
Business friendly policies vital for economic development: CM22 minutes ago
-
Balochistan cabinet decides to take up matter of renewal of Sui ML agreement with federal government22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post to be digitalized completely in 202522 minutes ago
-
Awais Qadir Shah establishes “Young Parliamentarian Forum” of provincial Assembly22 minutes ago