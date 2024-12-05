Open Menu

Anti-corruption Week Activities Held Across Hazara Division

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) District administrations in Mansehra, Kolai Pallas Kohistan, and Abbottabad Thursday organized seminars and awareness walks as part of Anti-Corruption Week, observed from December 2 to 9, 2024.

In Mansehra, a seminar was held under the directives of the district administration, emphasizing the societal harm caused by corruption. An awareness walk followed, with participants carrying placards promoting anti-corruption messages.

Kolai Pallas hosted a walk under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shakeel Akbar, with heads of departments and locals participating.

The district is conducting seminars in schools, colleges, and government offices to educate the public on the harms of bribery and corruption.

In Abbottabad, the district administration, in collaboration with local organizations, held a seminar and walk to highlight the economic and moral impacts of corruption. Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima urged citizens to join the fight against corruption and outlined ongoing anti-corruption initiatives.

These activities are part of a province-wide effort to foster public awareness and promote accountability across all sectors.

