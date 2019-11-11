Anti-corruption week begins in Multan

The anti-corruption week began at Women University here on Monday under the auspices of National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

The aim of anti-corruption week is to involve students to sensitize public and fellows about the menace of corruption.

Addressing the ceremony, Women University VC Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi said corruption was an evil which caused damage to the society.

She stressed for rooting out the menace from the society and urged the students to play their role in eradicating corruption.

Dean of Languages, Prof. Qudsia Khakwani said coordinated efforts were needed for the eradication of corruption.

In this regard, different competitions will be organized including painting, poster, drama, speech and essay writing.

These competitions are aimed at sensitizing and including youth in national and anti corruption drive, and enable academia to deliver value based education and create mass level awareness for prevention of corruption to build a sustainable corruption free Pakistan.