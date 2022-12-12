UrduPoint.com

Anti-corruption Week Ends At SBBWU With Call For Eliminating Root Causes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Anti-corruption week ends at SBBWU with call for eliminating root causes

The anti-corruption week concluded here at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) with a call for identifying and eliminating the root causes of the menace for a corruption-free society.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The anti-corruption week concluded here at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) with a call for identifying and eliminating the root causes of the menace for a corruption-free society.

The week-long activities were arranged at the university to create awareness about corruption and how to eliminate the menace from society.

A 'table talk' was arranged by the Department of Law, where Assistant Professor Arzoo Farhad delivered a lecture on the integral function of the National Accountability Bureau.

After a deliberate discussion, many of the students viewed that all institutions must maintain a balance between their rights and responsibilities in order to create an environment that discouraged corruption.

Another session was organized in which Dr Sohail Shahzad, Professor, Law College, University of Peshawar was the guest speaker.

Talking to the students and faculty, Dr Sohail Shahzad said corruption had embedded in the society and it was imperative to identify its real causes and work to remove them.

He also talked about the irregularities in the taxation process of the country and enlightened the audience as to how tax money was stolen which adversely affected the economy.

SBBWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmed, in her remarks, said, "Corruption is the biggest challenge of our society at this time, and to put an end to it we must take steps on our own. Unless we start taking steps, we will not be able to eliminate the challenge of corruption from our institutions, our society, and Pakistan." The concluding session was followed by a painting display under the supervision of Assistant Professor Fatima Amin of the Department of Fine Arts.

Later an awareness walk was also held at the university, where the students and the faculty expressed their resolve to play their roles in creating a corruption-free society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Peshawar National Accountability Bureau Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Fine Money Women All From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

1 hour ago
 Marriage halls sealed over violation of one dish p ..

Marriage halls sealed over violation of one dish policy

2 minutes ago
 Poland, Germany Need EU Financial Support to Tackl ..

Poland, Germany Need EU Financial Support to Tackle Ukrainian Refugees Influx - ..

2 minutes ago
 PAC chairman takes exception over 'slow process' a ..

PAC chairman takes exception over 'slow process' against resolving corruption ca ..

2 minutes ago
 Domestic violence legislation ensures justice deli ..

Domestic violence legislation ensures justice delivery, protection of women: CJ ..

2 minutes ago
 Peru Presidents Boluarte proposes early election a ..

Peru Presidents Boluarte proposes early election amid protests

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.