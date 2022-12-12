Anti-corruption week ends at SBBWU with call for eliminating root causes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The anti-corruption week concluded here at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) with a call for identifying and eliminating the root causes of the menace for a corruption-free society.

The week-long activities were arranged at the university to create awareness about corruption and how to eliminate the menace from society.

A 'table talk' was arranged by the Department of Law, where Assistant Professor Arzoo Farhad delivered a lecture on the integral function of the National Accountability Bureau.

After a deliberate discussion, many of the students viewed that all institutions must maintain a balance between their rights and responsibilities in order to create an environment that discouraged corruption.

Another session was organized in which Dr Sohail Shahzad, Professor, Law College, University of Peshawar was the guest speaker.

Talking to the students and faculty, Dr Sohail Shahzad said corruption had embedded in the society and it was imperative to identify its real causes and work to remove them.

He also talked about the irregularities in the taxation process of the country and enlightened the audience as to how tax money was stolen which adversely affected the economy.

SBBWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmed, in her remarks, said, "Corruption is the biggest challenge of our society at this time, and to put an end to it we must take steps on our own. Unless we start taking steps, we will not be able to eliminate the challenge of corruption from our institutions, our society, and Pakistan." The concluding session was followed by a painting display under the supervision of Assistant Professor Fatima Amin of the Department of Fine Arts.

Later an awareness walk was also held at the university, where the students and the faculty expressed their resolve to play their roles in creating a corruption-free society.