Anti-Corruption Week to be observed tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Circle Officer, Anti Corruption, Sukkur, Maqsood Soomro on Tuesday said that all institutions and civil society would have to play their role in eradicating the menace of corruption from the society.

Addressing a meeting here to chalk out arrangements to observe Anti-Corruption Week, starting from December 8, he said that there were many ways and means for corruption.

He said that to create awareness against corruption, different programmes had been planned. He said that the programmes would include FM radio programmes, distributing handbills and banners as well as speech competitions among the students as well as an awareness walk.