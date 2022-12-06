UrduPoint.com

Anti-Corruption Week To Be Observed Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Anti-Corruption Week to be observed tomorrow

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Circle Officer, Anti Corruption, Sukkur, Maqsood Soomro on Tuesday said that all institutions and civil society would have to play their role in eradicating the menace of corruption from the society.

Addressing a meeting here to chalk out arrangements to observe Anti-Corruption Week, starting from December 8, he said that there were many ways and means for corruption.

He said that to create awareness against corruption, different programmes had been planned. He said that the programmes would include FM radio programmes, distributing handbills and banners as well as speech competitions among the students as well as an awareness walk.

Related Topics

Corruption Civil Society Sukkur Circle December All From

Recent Stories

LCCI urges govt to establish cottage city

LCCI urges govt to establish cottage city

8 minutes ago
 Audio leaks on Cypher: LHC bars FIA from executing ..

Audio leaks on Cypher: LHC bars FIA from executing notice to summon Imran Khan

22 minutes ago
 Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution ..

Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution of provincial assembly for thr ..

39 minutes ago
 Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.