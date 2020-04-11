Anti COVID-19 measures: Professional beggars held in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : The police have arrested about 100 professional beggars from the various parts of the city on the charge of roaming in streets during the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that the government had ordered lockdown to limit the public movement to protect the people from corona threat as it spreads mostly due to public interaction. Therefore, to observe social distance along with limited movement was imperative for protection of masses from coronavirus.

However, habitual beggars were found roaming in the streets and they may cause spread of coronavirus.

Police on the special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary Faisalabad, launched operation against beggars.

Meanwhile, during the past 24 hours, the police succeeded in nabbing about 100 professional beggars from different parts of the city.

Spokesman said that these beggars were arrested from Civil Line, Rail Bazaar, Kotwali Road, Gulberg, Ghulam Abad, Raza Abad, Saleemi Chowk, Station Chowk, GTS Chowk, Tezab Mills Chowk, Susan Road, Hameed Chowk, Madina Town, Sargodha Road, Millat Chowk, Jhumra Chowk, Nishatabad, Bhaiwala, Bawa Chak, Batala Colony, Samanabad, Sammundri Road, Mandi Mor, Boota Chowk, Factory Area, Jaranwala.

