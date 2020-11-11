UrduPoint.com
Anti-Covid 19, Security Arrangements Reviewed At Kohat Jail

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:41 PM

Anti-Covid 19, security arrangements reviewed at Kohat jail

Regional Police Officer ( RPO) of Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema paid a surprise visit to District Jail Kohat to review measures taken for protecting inmates from Covid 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer ( RPO) of Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema paid a surprise visit to District Jail Kohat to review measures taken for protecting inmates from Covid 19.

The senior official of the police also inspected the internal and external security of the prison in detail besides implementation of SOPs taken by the prison administration against the pandemic.

Accompanied by the District Police Officer ( DPO) , Javed Iqbal and jail authorities concerned, the RPO, while inspecting the security layers in the premises of the district jail, also reviewed the security measures taken in the adjoining area.

He said foolproof security measures should be taken and directed that it should be ensured that precautionary measures were afoot against the Covid 19.

Pakistan

