Anti COVID-19 vaccination centre to be establish in Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tabraiz Sadiq Marri on Thursday said divisional anti COVID-19 vaccination centre will be establish in Jamshoro in order to ensure implementation upon the orders of Government of Sindh.

In a meeting, he instructed all concerned officers to finalize all required arrangements prior to the execution of administering of anti COVID-19 vaccine.

He directed the authorities concerned to prepare a list of health workers and employees of the health department and train them for handling the system of vaccination centre..

Director General Health Sindh, District Health Officer Hyderabad, Medical Superintendent LUMHS Hospital and others have attended the meeting.