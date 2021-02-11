Anti Cyber court fines accused over non appearance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :An Anti-Cyber Crime Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan on Thursday fined Rs 10,000 to accused Mian Tariq for non-appearance in the video scandal of former judge Arshad Malik.

The court expressed displeasure over non appearance of the accused.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 4 after marking attendance of the present accused Hamza Arif, Nadir Ali and Raza Khan.