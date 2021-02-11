UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Cyber Court Fines Accused Over Non Appearance

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Anti Cyber court fines accused over non appearance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :An Anti-Cyber Crime Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan on Thursday fined Rs 10,000 to accused Mian Tariq for non-appearance in the video scandal of former judge Arshad Malik.

The court expressed displeasure over non appearance of the accused.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 4 after marking attendance of the present accused Hamza Arif, Nadir Ali and Raza Khan.

Related Topics

Hearing Scandal March Court

Recent Stories

Miral to open ‘Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’ on ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

1 hour ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

1 hour ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.