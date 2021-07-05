UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-dengue Activities Inspected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Anti-dengue activities inspected

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik on Monday visited Samanabad area, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He observed the attendance and performance of the anti dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. The DC issued warning to the house owner over presence of dengue larva in their premises. For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process. All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed inspected anti-dengue arrangements at UC-80 and directed the dengue staff to gear up anti dengue measures in the area. He also issued warnings to two house owners over presence of dengue larva and instructed them to maintain proper cleanliness in their premises and leave no place with stagnant water.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Water Malik Riaz All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

FBR fails to enforce condition of IMF to launch TT ..

10 minutes ago

UAE grants &#039;Golden Residency&#039; to top hig ..

31 minutes ago

FATF will take notice against India over its role ..

33 minutes ago

&#039;Cultural exchange makes us all stronger&#039 ..

1 hour ago

China reports 22 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

Over 183.8 million coronavirus cases worldwide

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.