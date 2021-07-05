Anti-dengue activities inspected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik on Monday visited Samanabad area, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He observed the attendance and performance of the anti dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. The DC issued warning to the house owner over presence of dengue larva in their premises. For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process. All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed inspected anti-dengue arrangements at UC-80 and directed the dengue staff to gear up anti dengue measures in the area. He also issued warnings to two house owners over presence of dengue larva and instructed them to maintain proper cleanliness in their premises and leave no place with stagnant water.