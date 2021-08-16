Anti-dengue activities intensified

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has intensified dengue prevention activities across the province as around 160,022 indoor places and 45,363 outdoor places were checked and larvae were destroyed from 525 places by the the department's teams during the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson on Monday, the Health department teams checked 48,758 indoor places and 8,019 outdoor places in Lahore while larvae were also destroyed from 423 places.

Only one dengue patient has been admitted in hospitals all over the province. So far this year, 74 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Punjab and 34 cases of dengue reported from Lahore while no dengue patient has been admitted in Lahore hospitals.

On the instructions of Health Secretary Sarah Aslam, the Health department is conducting operations in the whole province to eradicate dengue larva and stop spread of the disease.