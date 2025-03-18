Open Menu

Anti-dengue Activities Intensified

Published March 18, 2025

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The district administration has intensified anti-dengue activities with changing weather in the district.

In this regard, the anti-dengue teams during surveillance imposed fines of Rs 383,000 for violation

of anti-dengue SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures).

Five shops were sealed for lack of preventive measures against dengue.

Chairing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee here on Tuesday, Deputy

Commissioner Cap (Rtd) Nadeem Nasir directed the departments concerned to intensify anti-dengue

activities in the district as current weather was most suitable to breed dengue larvae.

He directed the teams to focus on hotspots and wash the dengue larvae with chemicals if found at any place.

More Stories From Pakistan